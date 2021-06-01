Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Down 1.8%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 911,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,560,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

