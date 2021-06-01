Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post $105.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Nevro posted sales of $56.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $446.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $449.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $519.61 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

NVRO traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.84. 7,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,738. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $55,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $25,866,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.