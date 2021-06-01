New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. 10,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,520. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30.

