New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

