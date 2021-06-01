News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. News has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in News by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in News by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $52,005,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

