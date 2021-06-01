News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.07. 3,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 516,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of News by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of News by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,692,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

