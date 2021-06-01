NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.64

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

