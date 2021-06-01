Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $442,571.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.01027983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.13 or 0.09596659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091310 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.