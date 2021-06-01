Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 312.3 days.

OTCMKTS NHMAF opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

