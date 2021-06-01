NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $58.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.60.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.37.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

