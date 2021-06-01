Nord/LB Analysts Give HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) a €70.00 Price Target

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.25 ($96.76) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

HOT stock opened at €68.82 ($80.96) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.25. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

