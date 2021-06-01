Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $18.21

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $19.00. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 2,361 shares.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $8,057,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

