Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 29th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $247,253. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

