Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 29th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
NASDAQ NWPX opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $38.08.
In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $247,253. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.
