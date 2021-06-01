Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 48,709 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 57,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $20,977,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,773. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

