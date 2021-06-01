Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. 135,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,223. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86.

