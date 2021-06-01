Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after buying an additional 205,806 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,423. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.66.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.