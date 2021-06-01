Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $85.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,793 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,286,234 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.