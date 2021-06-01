Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $15.99 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.99. 96,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,122. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35.

