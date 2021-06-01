Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $15.99 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.99. 96,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,122. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.