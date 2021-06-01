NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

