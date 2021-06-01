NOW Token (NOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,285.00

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One NOW Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $1,285.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00307745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00194029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00988989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,114,980 coins. The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

