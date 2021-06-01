Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.00 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $558,926.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.01017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.94 or 0.09796179 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,340,229 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.