Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

RNWH has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Renew stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 642 ($8.39). The company had a trading volume of 136,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,620. The stock has a market cap of £505.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.71 ($8.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 552.26.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

