Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 122.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $390,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $5,680,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

