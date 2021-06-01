Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,854. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,876 shares of company stock worth $35,146,793 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

