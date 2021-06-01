OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 29th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.60. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

