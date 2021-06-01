OceanEx Token (OCE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.21 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $8.21 million and $264,392.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00299541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00190656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.00991635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032126 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

