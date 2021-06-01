Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Critical Survey

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

70.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 32.54% 10.05% 1.29% Amerant Bancorp 2.97% 1.85% 0.19%

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Old National Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.51%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.50 $226.41 million $1.50 12.70 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.75 -$1.72 million $0.09 268.00

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Amerant Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high net worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated clearinghouse services; and account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile device, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 25 banking centers comprising 18 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in New York City, New York, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.