Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

ORI stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

