Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

