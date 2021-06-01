OneLedger Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $119,726.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

