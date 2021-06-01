Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells $656,139.15 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OOMA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 127,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,968. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a P/E ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ooma by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Ooma by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

