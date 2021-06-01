Open Governance Token Trading Down 7.9% This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $707,457.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

