Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

