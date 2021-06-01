Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $3,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $258.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $854,188. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

