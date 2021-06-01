Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.