Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

