Oppenheimer Comments on BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

BLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

BLRX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $130.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

