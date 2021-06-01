Oppenheimer Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.22.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.90 and its 200 day moving average is $304.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

