Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,300 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 29th total of 723,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOGEF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $226.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.76.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

