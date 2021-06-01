Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 65.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

