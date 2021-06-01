Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 65.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

