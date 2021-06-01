Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 5%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.70. 35,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,203,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.