Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Critical Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palomar and RenaissanceRe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75 RenaissanceRe 1 2 2 0 2.20

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $104.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.74%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $191.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 6.26% 4.16% 2.16% RenaissanceRe 10.74% 0.22% 0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Palomar has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $168.46 million 11.09 $6.26 million $0.35 208.57 RenaissanceRe $5.17 billion 1.48 $762.41 million $0.12 1,284.33

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palomar beats RenaissanceRe on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

