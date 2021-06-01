Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,882 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

