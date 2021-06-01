Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 73 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

