Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mplx were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mplx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mplx stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

