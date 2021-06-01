Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

