Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $113,000 Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 655.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,852 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 215,047 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $9,916,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

