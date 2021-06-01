Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $214,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

