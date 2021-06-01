Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 5,806 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2,992.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Spire were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

